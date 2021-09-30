TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Simchas Torah Levaya Held At Shaarei Zion For Woman R”L Struck And Killed By Vehicle

Tragedy struck the Sephardic community in Brooklyn on Shemini Atzeres / Simchas Torah, when an elderly woman was R”L struck and killed by a vehicle.

The NYPD says the tragic accident happened on Tuesday morning (Shemini Atzeres morning) at around 11:00AM, when two women – a mother and daughter – were struck by a vehicle on Ocean Parkway and Avenue U. The two were walking home from Shul at the time.

Flatbush Hatzolah rushed both victims to Maimonides Hospital. Sadly, Mrs Rahel (Rochel) Guindi A”H, 90-years-old was Niftar. Her daughter is in stable condition.

A large crowd gathered for the Levaya which was held on Simchas Torah afternoon in front of the Shaarei Zion Shul on Ocean Parkway, and the Niftar taken to the airport where she was flown to Eretz Yisroel for Kevura.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of a 2016 Subara Forester was traveling east on Avenue U and making a left turn onto Ocean Parkway when she struck the two victims who were crossing the street. The driver remained at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.

Two Flatbush Shomrim emergency response vehicles, which were manned by retired NYPD Officers from Rosh Hashanaha through Sukkos, were requested by the NYPD to help at the Levaya to with crowd and traffic control.

Misaskim was involved over Yom Tov to ensure proper Kavov Hames.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

PHOTOS BELOW TAKEN BY A NON-JEW

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)