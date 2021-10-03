Netanyahu Writing A Book For An American Audience

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu has been working in recent weeks on writing a book, Walla News reported last week.

According to political sources, Netanyahu has devoted much of his time to writing his book since his return from his summer vacation in Hawaii.

The book is expected to be an account of his personal recollections from milestones during his tenure along with thoughts on his strategies on issues such as Iran, the coronavirus, and the Abraham Accords.

It will be Netanyahu’s fourth book. At the beginning of his political career, he published three books: Terrorism: How the West Can Win in 1987; A Place Among the Nations: Israel and the World in 1992; and Fighting Terrorism: How Democracies Can Defeat Domestic and International Terrorism in 1996.

The upcoming book will be the first he has written in over 25 years, 15 of which he served as prime minister, and like his previous books, will be written in English and aimed primarily at an American audience.

Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a query about the book, its publisher, or expected date of publication.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)