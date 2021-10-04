BDE: The Mythological Ba’al Koreh Is Niftar From COVID

Bnei Brak is mourning the death of HaRav Avraham Yitzchak Kestenbaum, z’l, who passed away on Sunday after contracting the coronavirus at the age of 76.

HaRav Kestenbaum grew up in Tel Aviv. As a bochur, he learned in Yeshivah Ponevezh and eventually settled in Bnei Brak, where he served as the Ba’al Koreh for the Chemdas Tzvi shul for 40 years.

His family members told B’Chadrei Chareidim that he was a tremendous ba’al chessed who was always eager to be of assistance to others.

He had been vaccinated with two doses but hadn’t managed to receive the booster shot before he became ill.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

