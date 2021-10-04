Report: Vaccinated Tourists To Be Allowed Into Israel From November

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet, which convened on Sunday for the first time in a month, is considering a plan to allow vaccinated tourists to enter Israel by November, Yisrael Hayom reported on Monday.

Currently, only tour groups are allowed to enter Israel, with individual tourists banned form entering Israel since the beginning of the pandemic a year and a half ago.

There is widespread support from government officials for the plan to finally open Israel’s borders and the Health Ministry has already formulated plans for the move.

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) is leading the move to reopen Israel’s borders. Razvozov recently spoke at several forums, during which he promised he would do everything he can to allow the entry of vaccinated tourists by November.

The expected decision to allow tourists in by November will be a game-changer for many industries in Israel. About 75% of the hotel occupancy in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in pre-coronavirus days was based on foreign tourism.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)