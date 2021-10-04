PA’s Abbas: “Tell Ayelet Shaked I Want To Meet With Her”

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas asked the Meretz MKs during their meeting in Ramallah on Sunday to convey a message to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked that he would like to meet her, Walla News reported.

“Tell Ayelet Shaked that I want to meet her,” Abbas said to the surprise of the Meretz MKs. “Why are they afraid to talk to me? Let her come and tell me everything she wants and I’ll listen. I know she has very firm opinions but it will be progress even if we agree on one percent.”

Abbas also told the Meretz MKs that he’ll be happy to meet Prime Minister Naftali Bennett any time he wants. “We know that there won’t be negotiations but come meet and we’ll discuss what’s possible even if we don’t agree on anything.”

Shortly after the report was published, Shaked swiftly and adamantly turned down Abbas’s request.

“It won’t happen. I won’t meet with a Holocaust denier who is suing IDF soldiers at the Hague and pays murderers of Jews.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)