Meretz MKs Meet With Abbas Minutes After He Calls Terrorists’ Families To Offer Condolences

Members of the far-left Meretz party met on Sunday night with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in order to “revive” political ties and “keep the two-state solution alive.”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz left a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet, which convened on Sunday for the first time in a month, to meet Abbas in Ramallah, accompanied by Arab-Israeli Meretz member Issawi Frej, who serves as the Regional Cooperation Minister, and Meretz MK Michal Rozin.

At the meeting, which took place in Ramallah, Abbas and the ministers agreed on “the need for a two-state solution.”

יש לנו משימה משותפת: לשמור על התקווה לשלום, על בסיס פתרון שתי המדינות. כי אין פתרון אחר.

הערב ברמאללה, עם נשיא הרשות הפלסטינית, עשינו עוד צעד להעמיק את שיתוף הפעולה עם השכנים הקרובים והחשובים ביותר שלנו. pic.twitter.com/0lm0kAnlJz — Nitzan Horowitz نيتسان هوروفيتس ניצן הורוביץ (@NitzanHorowitz) October 3, 2021

Only minutes before the meeting, Abbas called the families of two terrorists who were eliminated by Israeli security forces after they attempted to murder Jews in order to offer his condolences.

Abbas called the father of the female terrorist who tried to stab police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday and then called the father of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who was eliminated after he opened fire on IDF soldiers during a raid in the village of Burqin last week to detain Arabs engaged in terrorist activity.

Likud chairman MK Yariv Levin responded to the report by stating: “The ministers of the left-wing government continue to crawl on their bellies to Abbas, all with the blessing of Prime Minister Bennett. The Health Minister thinks that meeting with terror financer Abbas more important than the health of Israeli citizens.”

“The current Israeli government continues to humiliate itself and completely undermine the powerful position we built for Israel in years of determined leadership. All this is happening as the PA continues to finance terror and works to bring IDF solider to international trial at The Hague.”

Religous Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich stated: “I hope for the refuah sheleimah of the Health Minister. Lending legitimacy to terror supporters and smiling is an almost incurable disease.”

Yamina MK Abir Kara slammed the meeting on Radio 103FM on Monday morning: “We are not promoting a political process contrary to the coalition agreements between the parties. Abbas transfers money to terrorists in prison and an Israeli minister goes to meet with him. I take this very seriously and think this shouldn’t have happened.”

When the interviewer asked him why he doesn’t speak to Bennett about it, Kara answered: “We have enough matters we have to solve. My opinion is known to all. I’m not certain the prime minister can prevent the meetings.”

