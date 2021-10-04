Residents Evacuated From Beit Shemesh Building “At Imminent Risk Of Collapse”

The residents of a three-story building in Beit Shemesh were evacuated on Monday after it was determined that the building was in imminent danger of collapse.

The incident began when residents of a residential building on Rechov Bialik 6 called Fire and Rescue Services on Monday at 9:30 a.m. after seeing small parts of the building crumbling as well as wide cracks.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene carried out a safety assessment of the building and determined that the building was at risk of collapse and residents must be immediately evacuated. Israel Police and municipal workers who were called to the scene assisted in the evacuation.

בית שמש,רחוב ביאליק 6,פינוי בניין מחשש לקריסה מיידית.👇 pic.twitter.com/58WRgQgSHF — Real News IL (@RealNewsIL) October 4, 2021

The building will be evaluated by a municipal engineer to determine the next steps.

On Motzei Yom Kippur, the residents of two buildings in Bnei Brak were evacuated after a passerby reported serious safety concerns about the building and a municipal engineer determined that the buildings were at risk of collapse.

Earlier that week, a building in Holon collapsed a day after 36 families were evacuated due to the formation of cracks in the building.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)