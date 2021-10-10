“Why Didn’t You Fulfill Your Legal Duties At Meron?” Commission Members Slam Regional Council Head

The members of the state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster slammed the head of the Meron HaGalil Regional Council during his testimony last week for failing to fulfill his responsibilities regarding the Meron site.

Council Head Amit Sofer told the commission that although the Meron site is officially part of his jurisdiction, it is “an extra-territorial zone,” referring to the fact that so many interested parties were involved in the happenings at the site

Sofer claimed that other bodies such as Va’adas HaChamisha, the “Committee of Five,” which is in charge of the Kever Shimon Bar Yochai complex, and the National Authority of Construction Law Enforcement, are responsible for the Meron site.

“The number of visitors there throughout the year and on Lag B’Omer is two million people,” he said. “We deal with the consequences of that but as far as the municipality is concerned, the State is the one that manages the site. Everyone understands that it’s a national site and that’s how it must be managed. From a municipal standpoint, I don’t do anything there. They provide the budget and take care of it as an extra-territorial site in itself, including garbage disposal, electricity, sewage, and water. It is an entire system that is managed in itself.”

However, Sofer’s claims did not find favor with state commission member Maj.-Gen. (res.) Shlomo Yanai, who asked him: “Did someone once tell you: ‘Don’t enforce illegal construction there?’ Did you receive some type of document that stated: ‘Head of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council – beginning tomorrow, the Meron site is considered an extra-territorial zone?'” Sofer responded in the negative.

“‘To maintain order, proper governance and safety, to enforce violations and restrictions in order to ensure public health, order and safety.’ Yanai recited. “This is your obligation according to the law. Why didn’t you fulfill this at Meron? As far as you’re concerned, you can go on vacation before Lag B’Omer?”

The head of the commission, former Supreme Court President Miriam Naor, also slammed Sofer, saying: “Do you agree that in every other location [in the municipality] your job is to enforce building violations or illegal construction but you failed to do that at Meron?”

Sofer said: “I can’t point toward a certain time or event but the perception was that [other State bodies] took care of Meron. Years ago, I turned to the State Attorney in order to be involved. They told me that the decision of the Supreme Court was that the Commission of Five manages the site. According to my understanding, this applied to municipal issues as well.”

Sofer also claimed that even authorized bodies erected illegal buildings at the site. “The State built there and we should come and destroy it?” he said. “There’s an illegal police station there and a building of the Mekomos Hakedoshim. What did they expect from me? That I should evacuate it?”

Sofer also mentioned that a municipal supervisor once called the National Authority of Construction Law Enforcement regarding illegal construction at Meron and was told: “Don’t touch it. We’ll take care of it.”

Sofer offered a similar claim regarding business licensing at the site: “It was clear that the licensing laws didn’t apply there, that it’s a spontaneous religious event and therefore no licenses were needed. I don’t remember who said it. I never signed business licenses all these years and no one approached me to sign for them either.”

Sofer added that the first time that he received a report of the safety issues at the Meron site was after the disaster.

