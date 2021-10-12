Critically Ill Israeli Anti-Vaxxer Saved From Brink Of Death, Expresses Regret

A 49-year-old Israeli man who decided not to vaccinate due to anti-vax “fake news” spread on social media expressed his regrets for his anti-vax stance after he contracted COVID and almost died.

Meir Dayan, who has been hospitalized in the ICU at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for the past three weeks, wrote about his experience in a post he published on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“I decided not to get vaccinated due to fears of side effects that were spread on social media,” Dayan wrote. “As an ordinary citizen, I was also confused by the many opinions and information published by various interested parties…and then I contracted COVID.”

“On the tenth day, my condition worsened and I was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital. At this stage, ‘the asimon dropped’ and I understood that what I got myself into wasn’t going to be easy like all the ‘expert’ anti-vaxxers made sure to prove at the expense of human life. I was so angry with myself, for what I did to my family who has to deal with the situation I got into because of my refusal to get vaccinated.”

“Within 48 hours, my condition deteriorated rapidly and I lost consciousness. I was sedated and ventilated for eight days. After a hospitalization of three weeks in the ICU, during which I teetered between life and death, I’m no longer at risk but I have a long period of rehabilitation in store for me…including surgery, intensive lung rehabilitation, and a host of other medical procedures.”

“Now please allow me to appeal to all the anti-vaxxers and invite you to debate me: ‘Meir Dayan is proof of the harm caused by COVID and the fact that he survived is a neis!'”

“Thank you very much to all the staff members at Ichilov Hospital,” Dayan concluded.

Another Israeli anti-vaxxer who also became seriously ill with COVID conveyed the same message as Dayan on Israeli media:

אל תאמינו לפייק ניוז, גם כשהוא מתחפש למידע מהימן.

צאו להתחסן. pic.twitter.com/Pm24bYCWpw — משרד הבריאות (@IsraelMOH) October 11, 2021

In September, one of the most outspoken anti-vaxxers in Israel passed away of COVID.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)