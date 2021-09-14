Leading Israeli Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of The Coronavirus

One of the most outspoken anti-vaxxers in Israel, Chai Shaulian, died of the coronavirus on Monday morning.

Shaulian was hospitalized a week ago in Wolfson Hospital in Holon after he contracted the coronavirus but his condition continued to rapidly deteriorate.

Two days ago, he posted a photo of himself attached to oxygen on his Facebook page.

“Dear friends, my situation is extremely critical,” he wrote. “I’m in very serious condition. I can’t speak or respond to people. I don’t have enough oxygen and my situation is not stabilizing. I woke up this morning completely soaked – without oxygen. It took me like an hour to remember who I am, where I am, and what I’m doing here. A lack of oxygen is a terrible and frightening thing.”

“I thank everyone who has been supporting me. You can daven, it helps. I believe that I’ll come out of this, b’ezras Hashem, in maybe another two to three weeks.”

“Continue to fight. The State is using criminal coercion on us. Don’t give in. The Green Pass won’t exist in Israel, it has nothing to do with COVID, it has nothing to do with vaccines, it has to do with coercion.”

Shaulian, z’l, was active in campaigning against vaccines on social media and organized protests against the Green Pass and the requirement to wear masks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)