Chareidi Man Appointed As Honorary Consul Of Hungary In Antwerp

0
Ari Epstein, the new Flemish Honorary Consul of Hungary speaks at the inauguration ceremony.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hungarian Ambassador to Belgium Tamás Iván Kovács inaugurated a new consulate in Antwerp on Thursday and appointed a Charedi man as the Honorary Consul.

Ari Epstein, who serves as the CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Center,
will serve as the Consul in the Flanders region, advancing economic and cultural ties between Hungary and Belgium.

There is a large population of chassidic Jews in Antwerp and over 50% of them have Hungarian roots. One of the first steps that Mr. Epstein took was to launch the World Institute for Hungarian Jews inside the new consulate. The institute will advance ties between the Jewish communities in Antwerp and Hungary. A new book written by Rav Aryeh Tessler on the connection between the Jewish communities in the two countries was introduced at the ceremony.

“Our hope is that the book will contribute to the knowledge of Antwerp’s Jewish community’s Hungarian roots and help revive the connection with the past in the present,” Epstein said. “Hungary has been a home for Jews for over a thousand years and Jews have constituted about 5% of the Hungarian population since the beginning of the 20th century.”

Belgian politicians and representatives of the Jewish community in Antwerp participated in the event, including Jewish MP Michael Freilich, a frum member of Belgian Parliament, and Israel’s Ambassador to Belgium Emmanuel Nachshon.

Ari Epstein, the new Flemish Honorary Consul of Hungary, speaks at the consulate’s inauguration ceremony. (Photo: Embassy of Hungary in Brussels.)
Ari Epstein, the new Flemish Honorary Consul of Hungary, speaks at the consulate’s inauguration ceremony. (Photo: Embassy of Hungary in Brussels.)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)