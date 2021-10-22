23rd Yartzheit Of Hagaon HaRav Simcha Sheps ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Vodaath

Friday marks the 23rd Yartzheit of Hagaon HaRav Simcha Sheps ZT”L, one of the Roshei Yeshiva of Yeshiva Torah Vodaath in Flatbush.

HaRav Sheps zt”l was known for his unbelievable bren for learning, and mesiras nefesh to say shiur.

The hundreds of talmidim who learned under him acknowledge that the excitement they have for Torah is an extension of Rav Simcha’s passion for learning.

Rav Sheps’s legacy lives on through the decades of talmidim, and the seforim he authored (Moreshes Simchas HaTorah and Divrei Simcha).

Yehi Zichro Boruch…

VIDEOS AND PHOTOS BELOW VIA M.D. YARMISH / TSEMACH GLEN

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)