Horror In Beit Shemesh: Chareidi Mother Of 9 Stabbed To Death By Her Son

A horrifying and tragic incident occurred in Beit Shemesh on Friday morning when a 52-year-old mother of 9 was stabbed to death by her mentally unbalanced adult son.

The children at home who witnessed the horrific incident called the police, who arrived at the scene shortly later together with Magen David Adom. Paramedics carried out resuscitation techniques on the mother but unfortunately, they were forced to declare her death shortly later.

The 27-year-old son, who had recently been hospitalized in a psychiatric institution, was arrested.

Due to the criminal nature of the crime, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court approved the request of Israel Police for an autopsy despite the family’s request that they are opposed to it for religious reasons.

The suspect’s brother and brother-in-law came to the hearing on Friday afternoon and stated: “We’re religious people. There are witnesses [to the crime] and everything that’s needed. We don’t see any reason to desecrate kavod hameis.”

However, the judge denied the request. She also did not allow the family to file an appeal to the district court, allowing them only to appeal directly to the Supreme Court, which they did after Shabbos.

Fortunately, the family’s appeal was accepted by the Supreme Court and a judge ruled on Sunday afternoon that an autopsy will be not be performed and the body will be released for burial as soon as possible.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)