Siyum HaShas On His 19th Birthday

An especially moving Siym HaShas took place last week in the Beis Medrash of Yeshivas Sha’alvim, when Yosef Yitzchak, a talmid of the yeshivah, completed Shas on his 19th birthday, Arutz Sheva reported.

Yitzchak, who was born in Jerusalem shortly after his parents arrived in Israel from Ethiopia, began learning Gemara in 7th grade in Kiryat Noar in Jerusalem and continued learning with hasmada until completing all of Shas.

“The learning wasn’t always easy for me,” Yitzchak said. “But it was important for me to see the goal in front of my eyes. I’m positive that every person can succeed with the hasmada of ‘one more day and one more day.'”

Rosh Yeshivas Sha’alvim HaRav Michoel Yammer said: “The Midrash says that the passuk: ‘You will bring one lamb in the morning and the second in the evening’ is the most all-encompassing passuk in the Torah to teach you that actions that are carried out consistently influence a person’s character, like the Sefer HaChinuch says, ‘The hearts are drawn after the deeds.'”

“Yitzchak Yosef has been the source of much joy this evening because at the age of 14 he already understood this message and made himself a goal that he’ll finish Shas by age 19. How fortunate he is and how fortunate we are. The goal that he set for himself is what enabled him to accomplish this! This is a lesson for all of us.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)