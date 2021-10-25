In 1st For Gov’t, 1,300 “Settler” Homes Approved, Including Only 1 In Beitar, O in Modiin Ilit

Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin announced on Sunday that the Israel Lands Authority is issuing tenders for over 1,300 housing units in Yehudah and Shomron, the government’s first approval of new homes in the “settlements,” and the first since US President Joe Biden entered his position in January.

The tenders include 729 units in Ariel, 346 in Beit El, 102 in Elkana, 90 in Geva Binyamin, 57 in Emanuel, 22 in Karnei Shomron and only one in Beitar Illit. Modi’in Lilit, the largest city in Yehudah and Shomron is missing from the list altogether and did not receive even one new housing unit.

The announcement was met with fury by the coalition’s left-wing Meretz party, which issued a statement denouncing the “unilateral steps taken by government ministers…which endanger the future of the state of Israel…and undermine the basis on which the ‘change’ government was formed.”

Meretz MK Mossi Raz said that “building in settlements ‘outside’ Israel harms Israel.”

Later on Sunday, Elkin responded to Meretz’s criticism, telling Channel 13 News: “Around 10% of Israelis live beyond the Green Line and they also deserve apartments. This is part of the natural process.”

“I don’t decide for Meretz whether they can meet [Palestinian Authority President] Mahmoud Abbas or not although I would have behaved differently. So they won’t decide for me and force a construction freeze in Yehudah and Shomron. A freeze was not agreed upon during the establishment of this government and expansion is part of normal life in Yehudah and Shomron.”

The Peace Now organization condemned the announcement, saying that “this is a right-wing government on steroids.”

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland stated: “I am deeply concerned by continued Israeli settlement expansion in the ‘occupied’ West Bank, including East Jerusalem. I reiterate that all settlements are illegal under international law, remain a substantial obstacle to peace, and must cease immediately.”

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Haitham Abu al-Foul said the construction is “a violation of international law and relevant [UN] Security Council resolutions.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)