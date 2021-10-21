Outrageous! Member Of Bennett’s Coalition Urges EU To Act Against Israel

Meretz MK Mossi Raz, who is part of the Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman coalition, wrote and sent a letter to over 300 European members of parliament urging them to enact “robust consequences” for Israel’s “violations of international law,” The Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday.

The letter, which was also signed by Joint Arab List MK Aida Touma-Suleiman, described the ” “widespread displacement and forcible transfer of Palestinians” and states that “violations of international law, like the ones we witnessed unfolding, must come with robust consequences, in Israel-Palestine, as elsewhere.”

Raz is planning on presenting the letter to the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and publish it in media outlets after it receives a sufficient amount of signatures.

The Post obtained a copy of the letter, which was originally sent earlier this year. This week, Raz sent a follow-up email reminding MPs to sign the letter.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declined The Post’s request for a comment on the report.

However, Raz happily responded that “foreign members of parliament have a role in ending the occupation,” something he said was “an Israeli interest of the first degree” and “an unparalleled patriotic deed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)