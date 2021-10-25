NOR’EASTER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For NYC Area

A rare fall nor’easter will slam the New York City area with heavy rain and strong winds starting late Monday, with the wild weather lasting through Tuesday and into Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for NYC, Long Island, northern and coastal New Jersey, Westchester and the Lower Hudson Valley from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The watch is in effect for the five boroughs from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

About 4 to 6 inches of rain is forecast for parts of the area, while wind gusts could crank up to 40 mph – and up to 60 mph along the coast – during the height of the storm.

NYC Emergency Management Issues Travel Advisory for Monday Evening through Tuesday Afternoon@NWSNewYorkNY has issued a Flash Flood Watch for New York City beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, October 25, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 26. — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) October 25, 2021

Here is the latest on the coastal system expected to impact the area tonight through Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect from 2 PM Tuesday through 6 AM Wednesday for eastern locations. #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/gVTMMcxT80 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 25, 2021

(AP)