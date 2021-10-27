WATCH: Israeli Mashgichim Fry Shrimp In Protest Of Kashrus Reforms

A group of mashgichei kashrus gathered outside the home of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) on Monday to protest his controversial kashrus reforms which are expected to be passed in the Knesset in the coming weeks.

The nature of the protest was decidedly unique as the mashgichim fried shrimp and other seafood to make a point about the nature of Kahana’s reform. They also brought mice and rabbits in cages bearing the “kashrus certificates” of Hashgachas Matan Kahana and Avigdor Leiberman.

“Kahana and Lieberman want to pass reforms that will cause a huge public to be machshil in eating forbidden foods – mamash treifos and neveilos into the mouths of millions of Israeli citizens,” said Rabbi Dror Aryeh, one of the organizers of the protest and the head of the Dati Leumi Chazon organization. “They’ll transgress the most chamur issurim in the Torah HaKedosha due to coalition agreements. We’re obligated to thwart this evil law.”

The kashrus certificates were titled: “NOT Kosher, B’Hashgachas Ha’Badatz of the Reform” and listed the supervised foods: Shrimp NOT under the Rabbanut, Pig NOT under the Rabbanut, and worms without vegetables. The supervisor to contact for questions was listed as Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)