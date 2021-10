Reb Shaul Dovid Sha’ar, z’l, of Beit Shemesh passed away of the coronavirus at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Shabbos at the age of 34.

The niftar became seriously ill after contracting COVID and was sedated and ventilated for an extended period of time before losing the battle for his life.

He left behind a wife and two children.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

