Watch: Two Lev Tahor Leaders To Be Extradited To US From Guatemala

A Guatemalan court last week approved the extradition of Lev Tahor leader Yaakov Weingarten and his brother Shmuel Weingarten to the US to stand trial on charges of kidnapping and abuse of children.
An extradition order for a third brother, Yoel Weingarten, is expected to be approved in the coming days.
Yaakov Weingarten was arrested about seven months ago by Guatemalan security forces on the first day of Pesach after attempting to kidnap children on Shabbos, a tactic used by the cult to thwart the parents from pursuing them.
According to the US Department of Justice, Lev Tahor leaders not only engaged in kidnapping but “embraced several extreme practices, including invasive monitoring of members, frequent beatings, and forced marriages of minors to adult members. Children in Lev Tahor are often subject to physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.”
“We are grateful for the excellent cooperation from our partners in Mexico and Guatemala who helped us hold these leaders of Lev Tahor accountable for their behavior,” FBI assistant director William F. Sweeney Jr said in April.
“International borders will not stop the FBI from pursuing justice and enforcing violations of our laws, especially when you target children. The behavior alleged today is outrageous, and there is no justification for it whatsoever.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
And these career baalei aveiroh should be held without bail, convicted, and sentenced for a minimum of life without parole. HKB”H should exterminate these apikorsim and murderers from our midst. These brazen mechitzafim have the gall to tailor Torah to fit their needs, and are not pushing or permitting Torah Yiddishkeit in any way. May all the rest of the leaders meet up with similar bitter ends.
Please keep them in Guatemala. Once they will be released from prison here there’s a much greater chance of them recruiting meshaguim to their cult and financing from here than in Guatemala.