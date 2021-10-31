American Airlines Cancels 1,500+ Flights Amid Vaccine Mandates

American Airlines canceled over 1,500 flights across the US this weekend, as staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and inclement weather wreak havoc on the company and its customers.

In a statement, American Airlines blamed only the weather for its struggles to get flights off the ground.

However, the cancelations are evocative of the thousands of Southwest Airlines cancelations several weeks ago, which was blamed largely on the carrier’s vaccine mandates, with numerous pilots calling out sick in protest. As with the current American Airlines cancelations, Southwest blamed their difficulties on weather.

The flight cancelations have come as vaccine mandates loom over hundreds of thousands of employees in a variety of industries, from first responders to clerical workers in companies with federal contracts.

Just yesterday, 26 FDNY stations went offline, as hundreds of firefighters continue refusing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate.

According to estimates, tens of thousands of critically-needed NYC employees could be placed on unpaid leave on November 1st if they have still not received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Critics of the vaccine mandate have accused de Blasio of having “blood on his hands” for his insistence that all city employees receive a vaccine, even if they have already been infected with, and recovered from, Covid-19.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)