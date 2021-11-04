FRAUD IN NJ: Video Shows Poll Worker Telling Man To Illegally Vote

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy officially declared victory Wednesday evening, following a closer-than-expected election that saw him winning by a tiny margin over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

However, new shocking video released by Project Veritas has some questioning whether Murphy won the election fair and square, or if fraud was at play in the Garden State.

In the video released tonight on Instagram, a poll worker is seen telling a man who identifies himself as a non-resident and non-citizen that he can fill out a ballot and cast a vote in the election. The poll worker is then seen handing the man, presumably a Project Veritas reporter, a ballot.

Approximately 20 Republican lawyers have been deployed to New Jersey to investigate any possible path to victory for Ciattarelli, but it is not yet clear whether they will probe the incident captured by Project Veritas or if they will investigate if similar such incidents occurred at scale across New Jersey.