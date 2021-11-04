Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman Budget Passes In Knesset, Chareidi MKs Express Frustration

The national budget of the Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman government was passed by the Knesset in the early hours of Thursday morning after an all-night voting session.

The budget, the first to be approved by the Knesset since 2018, was passed by a 61-59 vote at 5 a.m., ten days before the November 14 deadline.

Voting resumed in the Knesset on Thursday on the Economic Arrangements Law and the 2022 budget.

Chareidi MKs couldn’t hide their frustration overnight Wednesday, saying that the Bennett government is stable and “we’re facing years in the opposition,” Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

“They’re more stable than the right-wing governments,” a source from a Chareidi party said. “A prime minister and justice minister [Gideon Sa’ar] who barely pass the voting threshold [in the case of new elections]. What will cause them to go to elections?

And the left-wing parties are finally in power. It’s a very stable government. It doesn’t matter why it’s stable, the fact is that it’s stable.”

However, despite the gloomy predictions, joining the coalition doesn’t seem to be an option. “Yair Lapid is still sure that we’ll negotiate with him after the budget passes,” a UTJ MK told Kikar. “He’s making a mistake, he didn’t read the map right. Even those of us that criticize the behavior of Likud know we have nowhere to go. We should sit with Lieberman who hates Chareidim? With Matan Kahana, the destroyer of Judaism? With whom? And in general…we’re faithful to the right-wing bloc and those who keep the mesorah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)