DOUBLE TRAGEDY: 2 Brothers Die Of COVID Within Two Hours

Two brothers in their 60s from the southern Israeli city of Dimona passed away of COVID on Wednesday within two hours of each other.

Yitzchak Edri, z’l, 62, who was very well-known for his public service as a social activist and his past position as the chairman of the Dimona City Council, and his brother Nissim, z’l, both contracted the coronavirus about three weeks ago.

Neither were vaccinated, one of them due to a health problem, and both became seriously ill and were hospitalized, where unfortunately their condition continued to deteriorate.

“It’s a terrible tragedy for Dimona,” said Dimona Mayor Benny Biton. “Yitzchak was a social activist and assisted many many residents of the city. The city is in mourning.”

Yehi Zichram Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)