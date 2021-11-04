TEHILLIM – Rockland Chaveirim Rescue Seriously Injured Individual

Rockland Chaveirim is being hailed for rescuing a seriously injured individual who was stranded in a wooded area near Monsey, and for finding and rescuing two individuals who had become lost in the same area.

Chaveirim deployed its highly-trained search and rescue team to a forest near Monsey Wednesday evening after receiving a phone call apprising them of the situation and the general location of the injured individual.

Chaveirim units were able to locate the patient and extract him from the woods using a special stretcher for wooded areas, transferring him to Rockland Hatzolah who transported the patient to a local hospital. The patient has since been transported to Johns Hopkins University Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, for treatment of sustained injuries.

As the search and rescue team was operating in the woods, Rockland Chaveirim received reports of two other individuals who had become lost in the same area as the injured individual. Additional Chaveirim units deployed to the forest to assist in the search, with the two lost individuals found and brought from the woods after an extended search.

PLEASE SAY TEHILLIM FOR: Avrohom Moshe ben Rachel Henna

{YWN Headquarters – NYC}