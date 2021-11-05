Harav Baruch Shmuel Deutsch Hospitalized In Lakewood

Harav Baruch Shmuel Deutsch, the venerated Rosh Yeshiva of Be’er Mordechai in Yerushalayim, has been hospitalized in a Lakewood, New Jersey hospital with a serious leg infection.

Rav Baruch Shmuel had traveled to the United States on Tuesday to attend his granddaughter’s wedding, scheduled to take place this coming Sunday. He was also expected to deliver shiurim and attend fundraisers for his yeshiva during his stay in Lakewood.

Following his flight to New Jersey, the Rosh Yeshiva felt unwell, and a series of comprehensive tests at a Lakewood hospital found that he has a serious leg infection.

Rav Baruch Shmuel was subsequently hospitalized in Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood and is currently undergoing treatment for the infection, and he is reportedly in stable condition.

All are asked to be mispalel for Harav Baruch Shmuel Hakohen ben Leah.

