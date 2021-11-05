NYPD Helicopter Chases Chopper Carrying Passengers From Crown Heights To Lakewood [VIDEO]

An NYPD helicopter followed a private chopper from Brooklyn to Lakewood, after the helicopter landed in a vacant lot on the corner of Carroll St. and Troy Ave. in Crown Heights, picked up passengers, and took off heading for New Jersey.

According to highly credible sources YWN has been in contact with, the private helicopter received authorization from the JFK control tower to land and take off from the lot in Crown Heights, but the pilot did not notify the NYPD, resulting in the police giving chase.

Footage obtained by The Lakewood Scoop shows the NYPD helicopter landing at the Lakewood Municipal Airport near the private helicopter which had just landed.

According to NYPD sources, the officers had a friendly conversation with the pilot of the private aircraft, who explained what had happened. The NYPD warned the pilot to be sure to notify them in the future in similar circumstances and left without further incident.

