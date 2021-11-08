Moldovan Chief Rabbi: Lev Tahor Tried To Enter Syria, Lebanon Or Albania

Chief Rabbi of Moldova Rav Pinchas Saltzman spoke to B’Chadrei Chareidim on Sunday about the attempt of Lev Tahor members to enter Moldova.

“After the Iranian government refused to accept them, a first group landed in Moldova overnight Thursday,” Rav Saltzman said.

“I only found out about it after they landed and from that moment we began to make the most of our connections. We appealed to the Moldovan President, government ministers, and local security authorities.”

“Our appeal was accepted. Another group of Lev Tahor members landed in Moldova on Shabbos (!) and they were sent back. A second group that wanted to board a flight on Shabbos from Turkey to Moldova were not permitted to board the flight.”

“They’ve been wandering from place to place. They’ve created many many problems around them by marrying minors, abducting children, and an extremely non-standard lifestyle. We were afraid that after many years of no anti-Semitism in Moldova, it would suddenly return.”

“I heard that they tried to be approved for entry in Lebanon, Syria, and also Albania – they weren’t accepted there either. They’re quite nervous since they don’t have many choices left and they may have to be deported to either Israel or the United States.”

Rav Saltzman also made a generous offer. “I’m prepared to fully commit – anyone from the group under age 18 who comes to Moldova – we’ll accept them with love to live and eat at our expense.”

