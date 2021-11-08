VILE: Israeli Blogger Suggests Gassing Attendees at Rav Shaul Alter’s US Event

Charedi MK’s are demanding an investigation after a tweet showing video from Rav Shaul Alter’s visit to the United States was commented on by an Israeli blogger who suggested that everyone in the massive tent specially erected for the event should be gassed to death.

The tweet by Moshe Weisberg showed thousands of chasidim singing and dancing on motzei shabbos with the Gerrer rosh yeshiva, on which an Israeli blogger, Noam Eyal, decided to chime in.

“We need to exploit such opportunities to seal the tent and throw gas in,” Eyal wrote in a sickening tweet.

Calling Eyal’s statement “sickening” and “reminicient of how Nazis murdered Jews in Europe,” Shas MK Moshe Arbel called upon Israel’s attorney general to investigate the incident.

“This is plain incitement to violence against religious people. It is hard to imagine worse incitement than this,” Arbel said.

