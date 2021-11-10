DRAMATIC UPDATE: Israel Police: “Berland Gave The Orders & Sent The Murderers”

An Israel Police representative said during a court hearing on Wednesday that Eliezer Berland, the disgraced leader of the Shuvu Banim community, was the one who gave the orders to the kidnappers and murderers in two murder cases from over 30 years ago, but was not present himself when the acts took place, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

The police said that there is evidence that there was premeditated intent to commit the murders but the prosecution must evaluate whether there is sufficient evidentiary basis to file an indictment – and that will be done next week.

A Kan report on Tuesday night said that Berland sent messages to his followers in recent days indicating he is aware he will be charged in the cases and may serve a long prison sentence.

“I understand the story is over,” Berland said in a message he sent from prison, where he is serving a five-month sentence for fraud, exploitation, attempted intimidation, tax offenses, and money laundering. “Many people testified against me and the investigators told me that there is evidence against me.”

“I hope that the truth emerges. I want my suffering in jail to end.”

It was also reported on Tuesday night that the police believe that there is little hope of finding the remains of Nissim Shitrit, z’l, but meanwhile, they are continuing the search.

Channel 13 News reported on Monday that another suspect of alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Shitrit admitted to his role in the case.

Last week, one of the main suspects of Shitrit’s murder confessed his role in the case and incriminated three others, providing a detailed description of the events that day that led to Shitrit’s murder. A female suspect has also confessed to playing a role in Shitrit’s kidnapping and one suspect signed a state witness agreement.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)