Dramatic Shake-up In The Mossad: 3 Senior Directors Resign

New Mossad head Dovid Barnea is facing a major crisis only half a year after entering his position following the resignation of three of the organization’s most senior directors in recent weeks, Channel 13 News reported on Thursday.

A fourth senior official is expected to give notice in the coming days as well.

The reason for the wave of resignations is organizational changes implemented by Barnea, including splitting up existing departments, which apparently have not met with the approval of the agency’s senior officials.

The three directors who announced their resignations are the head of the technology department, the head of the war on terror department, and the head of the “Tzomet” department which oversees operations.

