Majority Of Lev Tahor Members Left Guatemala, Several Remain To Sell Possessions

The majority of Lev Tahor members have left Guatemala and are now scattered between a number of countries, including Turkey, Romania, Brooklyn, Iraq, and possibly Mexico, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Several cult members stayed behind in the Central American country to sell the cult’s possessions to locals.

The large compound they were living in, which included a shul and a Talmud Torah, also held a large amount of equipment, including a flour grinder, washing machines, ovens, and even printing machines.

In recent days, a group of Lev Tahor members who entered Moldova earlier this month were deported from the country and sent back to Turkey.

