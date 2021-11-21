Chareidi Mayor Detained By Police In Connection To Shuvu Banim Murder Case

A well-known Chareidi mayor in Israel was detained by the police on Sunday for questioning regarding his alleged involvement in one of the two Shuvu Banim murder cases from over 30 years ago.

The police are expected to request an extension of the suspect’s arrest on Monday.

The mayor is suspected of being involved in the murder of Avi Edri, the menahel of a yeshivah who was found murdered with signs of severe violence on his body in 1990. It is believed that Edri was murdered by members of the Mishmeres HaTznius of the Shuvu Banim organization, led by Eliezer Berland.

According to the police, Berland was the one who gave the orders to the kidnappers and murderers in both murder cases.

Also on Sunday, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended the arrest of another suspect for eight additional days.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)