Photos: Rav Yitzchok Kolodetzky Speaks at Mesivta Birkas Yitzchok of Los Angeles During a Visit to the US

0

Rav Yitzchak Kolodetzky, a tremendous talmid chochommechaber seforim, and the son-in-law of Rav Chaim Kanievsky, is currently on a visit to Los Angeles, where he has addressed and met with hundreds of bochurim in various yeshivos, providing support, insight, and chizuk to the young men.

On Sunday morning, the bochurim of Mesivta Birkas Yitzchok, led by the esteemed Rav Sholom Tendler, had the opportunity to hear from Rav Kolodestzky, who delivered an impassioned speech urging the boys to strive ever higher in their ruchinyus and avodas hashem.

Shlomo “Solly” Meisels giving shalom to Rav Yitzchak
Rav Yitzchok’s warmth to the bochurim is evident in all his interactions with them
Bochurim of Mesivta Birkas Yitzchok giving shalom to Rav Yitzchok during his visit to the yeshiva

