Flatbush: Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Visits Sephardic Community [PHOTO GALLERY]

Hagaon Rav Moshe Hillel, the Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka, visited the Sephardic community in Flatbush this past weekend, providing chizuk and inspiration to the thousand-plus that turned out to greet him.

Over the course of his visit, Rav Moshe visited numerous Mosdos and attended countless meetings in what was a tremendous showing of Kavod Hatorah. Escorted by askanim from the Syrian community famous for its extraordinary level of Tzedaka and Kavod Hatorah, the Rosh Hayeshiva spoke nearly 10 times on Friday and once Motzei Shabbos to a standing room-only crowd at a special Melava Malka reception.

The Slabodka Rosh Yeshiva’s visit made an indelible impression on the rapidly growing kehilla, with those who merited to see and hear from him leaving with a renewed commitment and zeal for torah and avodas hashem.

PHOTOS BELOW VIA: Avraham Elbaz-AEGedolimphotos.com

—

AE Skilled Photography

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)