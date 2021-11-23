Old City Terrorist Met With Hamas Leaders In Turkey

Hamas terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam met with Hamas members in Turkey several times prior to carrying out the shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, according to Israeli security officials quoted by Kan News.

The security officials believe that Hamas members in Turkey directed and even trained Abu Shkhaydam in preparation for the murderous attack.

As is well-known, for years Turkey has served as a safe haven for Hamas members, especially for senior members of the terror organization.

Abu Shkhaydam’s relatives denied the claims, saying that he traveled to Turkey to visit his son who is studying there and to oversee business affairs and property he owns there.

The major Hamas cell uncovered by Israeli security officials in recent weeks was led and directed by Hamas senior officials in Turkey.

Following the publication of the operation by the Shin Bet, which was reportedly delayed while Israel negotiated the release of the Oknin couple, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid demanded that Turkey shutter Hamas offices in the country. He also urged additional countries to follow in the footsteps of the UK, which announced last week that it intends to ban the entire Hamas organization rather than just its military wing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)