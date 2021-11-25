BDE: Chuck Schumer’s Father, Abe, Passes Away at 98

Abe Schumer, the father of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has passed away at the age of 98.

Abe, a WW2 veteran who served in the Pacific theaterz worked as an exterminator in Brooklyn, and along with his wife, raised three children, the oldest of whom is Charles “Chuck.”

“In so many ways—he personified the greatest generation,” Chuck Schumer said in a tweeted statement. “He took whatever was thrown at him no matter how difficult, did his job, never complained. An amazing husband, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent. We love him & will miss him.”

