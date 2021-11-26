OUTRAGEOUS HEADLINE: Manchester Paper Apologizes For Skewed Coverage Of J-m Terror Attack

The Jewish community in Manchester was appalled by the coverage of the murderous terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday during which a Hamas terrorist murdered Eli Kay, H’yd, and wounded four others.

The Manchester Evening News (MEN) chose to report the story with a grossly misleading headline stating: “Palestinian Shot Dead After Holy Site Killing.”

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region immediately took action, writing to the editor and requesting an urgent meeting.

The Jewish Council’s Chief Executive and MEN‘s news editor subsequently had a “lengthy conservation” and the newspaper issued an apology on Twitter.

