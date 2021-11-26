OUTRAGEOUS HEADLINE: Manchester Paper Apologizes For Skewed Coverage Of J-m Terror Attack

The Jewish community in Manchester was appalled by the coverage of the murderous terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday during which a Hamas terrorist murdered Eli Kay, H’yd, and wounded four others.

The Manchester Evening News (MEN) chose to report the story with a grossly misleading headline stating: “Palestinian Shot Dead After Holy Site Killing.”

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region immediately took action, writing to the editor and requesting an urgent meeting.

The JRC is appalled by the headline in the MEN following the deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem at the weekend. The framing of the headline and the subsequent article recklessly fails to reflect the tragic incident. We have written to the editor to request an urgent meeting. pic.twitter.com/jEIbBiZuuB — Jewish Manchester (@JewishMCR) November 23, 2021

The Jewish Council’s Chief Executive and MEN‘s news editor subsequently had a “lengthy conservation” and the newspaper issued an apology on Twitter.

This morning, our Chief Executive had a lengthy conversation with the Editor at the @MENnewsdesk . Following our correspondence and statement, the newspaper has publicly issued a full and unreserved apology which we accept. We look forward to working with the MEN in future. — Jewish Manchester (@JewishMCR) November 24, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)