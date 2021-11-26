Lipa To Antwerp To Israel: The “Old-New” Trend Hitting The Dance Floor At Chasunos

In recent days, an intriguing trend has hit the dance floors of chasunas worldwide and videos of the “unique” dance to the “oldie” song are flooding social media.

It began with Lipa Schmeltzer, who with his usual infectious enthusiasm, jumped up and down, moving his legs back and forth, as he sang Avraham Fried’s “Kal Hahodaos” during a chasunah as he reached the words: “ומניח בקדושה לעם מדושני עונג זכר למעשה בראשית.”

Lipa’s “dance” spread, with singer Shloime Meisler in Antwerp copying his moves during a chasunah, and from there it spread all over Israel and the US, with videos of the dance quickly going viral.

The “dance” became so popular that it isn’t being limited to chasunos, with yeshivah bochurim adopting the trend for parties, concerts, and siyumim, and random scenes being set to the song and dance.

