NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison Retiring

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced today that Rodney Harrison, a 30-year-veteran of the New York City Police Department who is currently the Department’s highest-ranking uniformed officer as the 41st Chief of Department, will be retiring on December 30, 2021.

Chief Harrison’s decision means he will be capping a three-decade-long career in the NYPD that began in June of 1991. Born and raised in the City of New York, he grew up in Rochdale Village in Jamaica, Queens, where, at the urging of his father, he came to view a career in law enforcement as an opportunity to create positive change for residents across New York City. He has dedicated his life to making the city safer and, after being shot at by a violent narcotics dealer while working undercover in the mid-1990’s, was awarded the Departmental Combat Cross for extraordinary heroism.

Harrison is the only Member of the Service who has risen from the rank of Cadet to Chief of Department. In January 2018, he became the Chief of Patrol, managing over 20,000 Members of the Service while implementing the NYPD’s Neighborhood Policing philosophy across all operational commands. In December 2019, incoming Police Commissioner Shea tapped him to become the Chief of Detectives, making him the first African American to hold that title. As the Chief of Detectives, Chief Harrison directed the investigations of crimes during one of the most violent years New York City has experienced in decades.

Earlier this year, Chief Harrison was named Chief of Department, where he oversaw CompStat, directed and coordinated recovery efforts after last year’s sustained protests, and coordinated with community leaders to improve relationships while the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak continued to impact residents of this city.

“Rodney has been not only a trusted advisor, and friend, but exactly the kind of innovative leader our city and our department has needed in these challenging times,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “He has performed in every rank – from patrol officer, to undercover officer displaying tremendous valor, to Chief of Department – with knowledge, skill, integrity, and a great passion for our continuing mission to always protect life and property and to build lasting relationships with those we serve. We will miss him, but we wish him well.”

Chief Harrison is deep-rooted in the NYPD. His wife is a retried NYPD lieutenant. Two of their adult daughters, Amber and Tyra, were recently sworn in as uniformed members of the New York City Police Department and are assigned as Patrol Officers on our city’s streets.

“I’m extremely proud to have worked tirelessly, over my entire career, protecting people and giving back to the city’s communities,” said Chief Harrison. “It’s been an honor to be a part of this great police department, to carry out our intelligence-driven policing strategies, to help develop several lasting reforms, and to build meaningful dialogue with our city’s young people. And I am privileged that two of my children will carry on this important work.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)