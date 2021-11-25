UPDATE IF TRAVELLING TO ISRAEL: Antigen Tests Approved; Accepted Countries List Updated

The Israeli government has approved new guidelines for pre-flight Covid tests before entry to Israel.

Travelers to Israel will be allowed to undergo an antigen (rapid) test up to 24 hours before departure, as an alternative to performing a PCR test. The new provision will take effect at midnight tonight. PCR tests will continue to be accepted, and may be performed anytime within 72 hours of a scheduled departure to Israel.

The price of an antigen test is generally significantly cheaper than the price of a PCR test, and results are often available within minutes. The antigen test must be taken at a recognized laboratory, and passengers must present their negative results in English.

All travelers entering Israel are still required to undergo a PCR test upon landing at Ben-Gurion Airport. Furthermore, Chaim V’Chessed points out that entry requirements to Israel have not changed, and entry is still based on vaccination or recovery status, as specified here.

Updated List of Countries Whose Vaccination/ Recovery Certificates are Recognized by Israel

The Ministry of Health now recognizes Digital Recovery Records from any country that has joined the EUDCC (European Union Digital Covid Certificate) program.

There are many countries which are not part of the EU which have joined the EUDCC. Notably, the list now includes the UK, Switzerland and others. See here for a complete list of countries whose digital records are now accepted for entry to Israel for both vaccination and recovery. Travelers with these records who have recovered from Covid in the past 6 months are eligible to enter Israel without being vaccinated. Similarly, passengers with said recovery documents and one vaccination, received at any time, may enter Israel.

Unfortunately, recovery documentation from the US and Canada continues to be unacceptable. This includes California and New York, despite the fact that these states do have digital databases.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)