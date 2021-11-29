Gedolei Yisrael: Modern-Day Yevanim Cause Chillul Hashem, We Must Be Mechazeik

A letter from HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein calling on Klal Yisrael to be mechazeik in limmud Torah to combat the chillul Hashem caused by the government’s “religious reforms” was publicized on Motzei Shabbos.

“In the days of the evil malchus Yavan, the Yevanim enacted decrees on Yisrael – להשכיחם תורתך ולהעבירם מחוקי רצונך,” the letter stated. “Through the rachamim of Hakadosh Baruch Hu, Yisrael was zocheh to a yeshuah and in the zechus of the neis that our forefathers had during those days, we also are oisek b’Torah and fulfill the mitzvos at this time.”

“And behold even in our days, they rise against us and want to uproot and annul everything that is kodesh and dear to Yisrael, and there’s a chillul Hashem in this.”

“Therefore we’re obligated to increase our zechuyos and be mechazeik in all the issues that are in need of chizzuk and increase the kavod of Torah v’gedoleha – and not chas v’chalilah the opposite, which is a chillul Hashem. And specifically, one should be mechazeik in hasmadas limmud ha’Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)