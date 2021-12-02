WATCH: “What Is A Dead Giveaway That A Person Is A Missionary?”

A Jew from Phoenix, Arizona called the TeNaK Talk broadcast last week and told Rabbi Tovia Singer about how his community was forced to discard Sifrei Torah, tefillin and mezuzahs after they discovered that the “Jewish sofer” who wrote them was actually a Christian missionary.

The family he was referring to is the Dawsons, known as the Isaacsons, who infiltrated a number of frum communities in the US, posing as Rabbanim and serving in senior positions in kashrus organizations, writing safrus, and performing taharos, and in Phoenix, even serving on a Beis Din and overseeing marriage and divorce.

The real reason for the Phoenix resident’s call was to ask Rabbi Singer about what a community can do to protect themselves from missionaries that “show up” in a community. “What is the dead giveaway that a person is a missionary?” he asked.

Rabbi Singer responded that the answer is built into the question because the Dawsons didn’t just “show up” in Phoenix. “They started off their career by showing up in Portland, Oregon where they engaged in Evangelical Christianity. When they were confronted, they admitted who they were and what they believed and then skipped town. They then went to Dallas, where they told Rabbanim that they are Jewish but didn’t have a religious wedding so they want to redo it, thereby obtaining a keshuvah. They then showed up in Houston and managed to infiltrate the Orthodox Jewish community to the point where Dawson was the senior supervisor for the Orthodox kashrus agency in Houston and performed taharos.”

“Meanwhile, Portland community members were warning that these people aren’t Jewish, they sent emails…When the Dawsons showed up in Milwaukee, baruch Hashem, they took these warnings seriously and did their research. When the Milwaukee Beis Din confronted them, they didn’t deny their beliefs.”

The Dawsons then skipped town again and showed up in Phoenix where they were actually running a shul, carrying out conversions, and overseeing marriage and divorce. Rabbi Singer added that they were actually running a “factory” – charging up to $50,000 for conversions and telling people to bring their kesuvos so they can rewrite them – for money of course.

“People weren’t paying attention, they were ignoring the massive amount of evidence and allowing this to go on. The answer to the question is: ‘Just pay attention,'” Rabbi Singer concluded.

