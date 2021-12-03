The Agudah Convention Session You DIDN’T Hear About Yet

Amid the mass Q&As, keynote sessions, and packed daises, something BIG happened in a small room off to the side of Agudah Convention 2021.

On Thursday night, over 50 Bnos leaders came for a special, star-studded session of their own. First, Ms. Leah Zagelbuam, former National Director of Bnos and current vice president of Communications for Agudath Israel, spoke. Rabbi Labish Becker, executive director of Agudas Yisroel, was next. They both emphasized to the girls how important their role is as part of Agudas Yisroel.

Rebbetzin Temi Kamenetsky came to give the girls divrei bracha. She encouraged the girls to appreciate their inner worth as a Bas Yisroel. “The girls basked in her brachos,” says Mrs. Chana Baila Hass, National Director of Bnos. “They couldn’t get enough!”

Mrs. Genendel Krohn was the main speaker. She’s a well-known author and teacher, and she’s also a former Bnoser and Bnos leader. She acknowledged the leaders’ hard work and spoke about the impact a leader can make. Bnos shows young girls the beauty of Shabbos and gives them positive associations that last a lifetime. Hashem will repay you, she assured the leaders.

“The leaders kept on asking questions,” says Mrs. Hass. “How do you get the girls excited? How do you use the Bnos theme? They didn’t want to stop!”

And at the end, ten Monsey leaders who were at the Bnos Leaders Convention the previous Shabbos got up and shared some of the inspiration with the rest of the girls. Their enthusiasm ended the program on a high note.

The program was only an hour, but afterward, the girls joined other public sessions. “They begged to stay longer at the convention,” says Mrs. Sara Yehudis Goldstein, Monsey Bnos Coordinator.

Mrs. Goldstein sees two enormous gains for the girls. One, they got some much-needed chizuk. She explains that they’re working hard as volunteers, and it’s nice to get that boost and remind yourself why you’re doing this. The leaders felt like a million dollars, being recognized for their work!

Second, they felt connected to the bigger cause of Agudas Yisroel. “I tell that to the girls at our orientation,” says Mrs. Goldstein, “but they don’t get it. Coming to the Agudah Convention, seeing the gedolim, having a room set up just for them, realizing that the Executive Director took out time just to speak to them – it finally hit home! They realized they’re an integral part of a larger mission.”

“The girls left with such a sense of pride in their role as Bnos leaders,” concludes Mrs. Goldstein. “And that’s what we wanted to give them.”