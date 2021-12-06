UTJ, Shas & Religious Zionist Party Form Headquarters To Battle Religious Reforms

Six months after the formation of the Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman government, the Chareidi parties in the opposition, in coordination with the Religious Zionist party, established a joint headquarters to present a united front in the battle against the government’s religious reforms.

“In light of the government’s continued rampage against Yahadus and Jewish tradition in every area, which poses a severe risk to the values of the Jewish state, through encouraging the use of public transportation on Shabbos, a plan for the desecration of the Kosel, reforms to harm the kashrus system and the status of the Rabbanut, and the danger of the Reform conversions, the Chareidi parties Shas and UTJ have announced the establishment of a joint struggle headquarters, in coordination with the Religious Zionist party.”

The statement continued that the goal of the campaign is “the preservation of the values of Jewish tradition against the hands of the evil Reform coalition, headed by Bennett-Lapid-Liberman, together with the perpetrators of the destructive measures: Kahana-Kariv-Elkin.”

The first goal of the newly formed campaign is to organize a massive demonstration and involve the public in the battle. A joint meeting of the UTJ and Shas parties is scheduled for Monday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)