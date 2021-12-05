UTTER IGNORANCE: Chief Rabbi Of Gaza? Woke NJ Dem Fell For It

A progressive Democrat running for Congress in Newark proved her utter ignorance about Israel and Gaza when she believed that a fake Twitter account of the “Chief Rabbi of Gaza” was real, not even realizing that Jews don’t live in the Gaza Strip, the New York Post reported.

Socialist candidate for Congress, Imani Oakley, 31, thought she was organizing a fundraiser with “Rabbi Linda Goldstein,” the “Jewish issues adviser to Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh.” Oakley was duped despite the utter absurdity of “Rabbi Goldstein’s” tweets ordering terrorists to practice social distancing in terror tunnels and announcing Hamas’ approval for the construction of a “Jewish ghetto” in Gaza.

When “Rabbi Goldstein,” who is actually a New York City real estate lawyer named Michael, reached out to Oakely about holding a “shared fundraiser in Gaza,” Oakley’s campaign manager Matia Lockhart believed the offer was genuine and jumped at the idea of supporting an anti-Israel cause.

“I would be grateful if you could provide dates/times for this week or next to connect and discuss further,” Lockhart wrote in an email.

“I think it would be terrific if Ms. Oakley would in-person or virtually (over Zoom) attend a house party/fundraiser in Gaza. I can’t think of a better way to show off her #FreePalestine bona fides,” Rabbi Goldstein responded. “There are several influential Jewish-Americans in Gaza who can provide plenty of help back in her district, including contributions and media placement.”

Oakley, who identifies as a “Squad-style progressive” and posts frequent anti-Israel social media posts, wasn’t the only “woke” politician to reveal her sheer ignorance – a former Labour member of British parliament, Thelma Walker, sent “Rabbi Goldstein” a message of “respect and solidarity.”

The creator of the parody account, Michael, (who declined to reveal his full name due to fear of retribution) told The Post that he launched the account to mock far-left, anti-Zionists Jews.

“I am making fun of the five percent of Jews that hate Israel,” he said. “I created this personality that shows how reductive and absurd these people are.”

