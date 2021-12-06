Ben-Gvir Exposes Absurdity: Will Israeli Court Force Bedouin Town To Offer Mixed Swimming?

In the wake of the absurd Supreme Court decision last year forcing a pool in the almost exclusively religious town of Kiryat Arba to offer at least two hours of mixed swimming a day, Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir filed an appeal to the Supreme Court demanding that the Bedouin city of Rahat offer mixed swimming in its municipal pool.

The pool in Kiryat Arba closed down due to the Supreme Court decision and many pointed out the hypocrisy of the court decision since Arab or Bedouin communities also do not offer mixed swimming in their municipal pools. Additionally, many Israeli public pools and beaches in mixed religious-secular communities do not offer separate swimming hours despite a growing demand for it.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Alex Stein ordered the Rahat Municipality, the mayor, the Interior Ministry, the Attorney-General, and the Authority for the Advancement of the Status of Women, to respond to Ben Gvir’s petition against the Rahat municipal pool within 30 days.

“Rahat is not above the law and the law of Rahat is like the law of Kiryat Arba,” Ben-Gvir wrote in the petition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)