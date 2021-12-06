Baruch Dayan Ha’emes: Esther Blau, 22

Hundreds wept in agony last night at the levaya of 22-year-old mother of 2, Esther Blau. Esther reportedly became very weak during pregnancy with her second child. During labor, she lost consciousness and entered into a coma. Her son was miraculously born healthy. Despite the community’s desperate prayers for her recovery, they were forced to give her son a bris without her: the child’s name is Yaakov Yeshaya.

Esther passed away yesterday, leaving behind a shocked husband and two children who will never know her.

There is now concern regarding the financial stability of the family. Considerable debts accrued due to her illness, and husband Yoel makes a modest salary working in a hat store. His income cannot ensure stability for them at this time. Esther had previously been a ganenet.

Donations are being collected via The Chesed Fund to help provide for the futures of the Blau boys.

Click here to help