Incredible Chanuka Neis: The Knife, The Orphan, And The Toldos Aharon Rebbe

The story of the neis of Avraham Elmaliach, who was stabbed by an Arab terrorist on Shabbos at Sha’ar Shechem, has caused great excitement in Toldos Aharon in Yerushalayim, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Two days prior to the terror attack, Avraham participated in the hadlaka that the Toldos Aharon Rebbe arranged for orphans and widowers from all sectors under the auspices of the Shaarei Rachamim organization, which the Rebbe established 25 years ago. Avraham took part in the hadlaka as he is orphaned of his mother.

After the hadlaka, the Rebbe distributed special pamphlets with Kabbalas Ol Malchus Shamayim and the Yud Gimmel ikarei emunah printed inside. The Ba’al Shomer Emunim wrote that these tefillos are a segulah for yeshuah and shemira.

Avraham put the pamphlet in his pocket. When he got dressed on Shabbos, he switched the pamphlet to the pocket of his suit jacket. When he was stabbed several times by a terrorist – in his chest, his neck, and back – the pamphlet protected his heart as the thickness of the pages prevented the knife from penetrating him.

Srulik Wallis, an MDA paramedic who treated Avraham at the scene, told B’Chadrei: “I saw a hole in his jacket from the stabbing at the place of his heart and it penetrated into the Kabbalas Ol Shamayim pamphlet. By a neis, it didn’t penetrate his heart. You can clearly see that the suit was torn on one side and it stopped at the beginning of the Kabbalas Ol Malchus Shamayim. He experienced a great neis.”

Avraham’s brother Nachman also confirmed the story to B’Chadrei: “He received it two days beforehand at the Rebbe’s hadlaka for yesomim. Baruch Hashem, it protected him. We see that he was saved by a neis, b’chasdei Shamayim.”

B’Chadrei added that Avraham sent a shaliach to thank the Toldos Aharon Rebbe and tell him that the pamphlet saved his life. The Rebbe, who is the Avi Yesomim in our generation, sent Avraham a Sefer Tehillim with a special dedication written in it.

The Toldos Aharon Rebbe always says: “Every person experiences tzaros and he thinks that if he had a mother or father it would be different. But we know that that doesn’t always help. So we need to give them something that when it’s hard for them they’ll have bitachon in Hakadosh Baruch Hu and they won’t feel lost, that they’ll see hashgacha and yeshuah quickly with a special shemira.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)