Terror In Jerusalem: Chareidi Stabbed Near Old City On Shabbos

A 20-year-old Chareidi man returning from Mincha at the Kosel about an hour before the end of Shabbos was stabbed by a terrorist near Sha’ar Shechem close to the entrance to the Old City.

The terrorist then attempted to stab a Border Police officer, who along with other Border Police officers shot and killed him.

Paramedics administered medical aid at the scene to the victim, who was stabbed several times, including on his neck and chest, and evacuated him to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in moderate to severe condition.

“I saw a young Chareidi man about age 20 at the scene,” said MDA paramedic Yisrael Weingarten. “He was fully conscious and suffering from stab wounds in his body. We administered life-saving medical aid at the scene and transferred him to a mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate to severe condition.”

A video of the incident shows Border Police officers firing at the terrorist several times after he was already laying on the ground, raising the criticism of Arab MKs, including coalition member Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej (Meretz), who said that the behavior of the Border Police “shows an indifference to human life that should be investigated.” More than one Joint List MK called the killing of the terrorist “an execution.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and many other politicians quickly jumped in to express their support for the quick response of the police officers against the terrorist who tried to murder an Israeli citizen.

The terrorist was later identified as Muhammad Shaukat Muhammad Salima, a 25-year-old from the Palestinian Authority who was in Israel illegally. He served a one-year prison sentence in Israel for incitement, from 2019-2020.

Arab riots broke out near Sha’ar Shechem after the video of the terrorist’s death was posted on social media. Police officers used stun grenades and other riot control tools to disperse the crowd.

The Chareidi man, Avraham Elmaliach, spoke with Kan News on Motzei Shabbos from his hospital bed. “I was returning from Mincha at the Kosel, passing through Sha’ar Shechem. I crossed the street and suddenly a terrorist was chasing after me. He tried to kill me, stabbing at me in my back, chest, neck.”

